Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 2,042.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,823 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FDVV opened at $56.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.