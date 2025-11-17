Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of COF opened at $210.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.70 and its 200-day moving average is $211.18.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 135.02%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

