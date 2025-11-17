Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 283.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays set a $313.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $6,956,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,829. This trade represents a 48.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,337,225. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,195 shares of company stock valued at $15,042,229. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE TRV opened at $286.95 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.23 and a 1 year high of $290.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.29 and a 200 day moving average of $269.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

