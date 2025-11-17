Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 1,924 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $267.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.91.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $227.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $280.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.66 and its 200 day moving average is $237.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

