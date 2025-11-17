Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 12,988 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,076 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,034,000 after purchasing an additional 418,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,899,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,984 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,371,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,638 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,218,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,162,000 after purchasing an additional 142,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $94.62 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

