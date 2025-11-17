Citigroup Inc. Sells 346,613 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2025

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,613 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $286,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

