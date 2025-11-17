Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $253,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358,475 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 63,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI opened at $329.86 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06. The stock has a market cap of $550.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

