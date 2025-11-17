Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,880,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 188,358 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.22% of Cisco Systems worth $616,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,451,000 after purchasing an additional 603,131 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 223.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,383. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Hsbc Global Res lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

