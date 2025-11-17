Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,024 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,255,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,844,419,000 after buying an additional 87,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,130,000 after acquiring an additional 358,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,848,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,062,000 after acquiring an additional 40,222 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $270,005,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,169,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,785,000 after purchasing an additional 49,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CINF stock opened at $163.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.98 per share, with a total value of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 58,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,058.36. This represents a 1.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

