Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,021,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 600,821 shares.The stock last traded at $217.93 and had previously closed at $217.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut Cidara Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, WBB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $123.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDTX

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole Negar Davarpanah sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $29,795.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,935.48. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 684,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,604,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 53.2% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.