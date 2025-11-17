Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,833 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 465,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $99.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.44. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $144.23.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 46.0%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $126.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

