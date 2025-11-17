Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.0%

CHD opened at $84.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

