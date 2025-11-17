Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 8,514 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 125,479 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6%

F stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Ford Motor from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.