Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 7,704 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5,440.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,155,000 after buying an additional 1,554,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dollar General by 251.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,983,000 after buying an additional 1,456,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dollar General by 15,369.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,433,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,917 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $41,798,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $104.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

