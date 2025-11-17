Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 710 Shares of Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bank Of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 40.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Bank Of Montreal Trading Down 0.2%

Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $123.90 on Monday. Bank Of Montreal has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $131.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Bank Of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.28%.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

