Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 24,337 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,337 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 30,527.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after buying an additional 11,920,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 350.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7%

T stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

