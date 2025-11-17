Chiron Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,066.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 21,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,698,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.0%

NOC stock opened at $557.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $590.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.73.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

