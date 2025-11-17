Chiron Capital Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $243.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.48. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.91, for a total value of $548,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,351,282.61. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,372 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,071. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

