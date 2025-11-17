Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,141,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,057,000 after purchasing an additional 282,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,029,000 after purchasing an additional 600,198 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,637,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,833,000 after acquiring an additional 298,239 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,566,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 382,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,243.9% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,717,000 after buying an additional 1,078,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.98 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.69 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

