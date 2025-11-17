Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 57.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 148.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,970,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,106,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,946,000 after purchasing an additional 998,953 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. DZ Bank raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.86 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

