Chiron Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in SLB Limited $SLB

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 113.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares during the period. SLB accounts for about 1.2% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SLB by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLB in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLB by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 167,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SLB by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius initiated coverage on SLB in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Redburn Partners set a $48.00 target price on SLB in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,412,927.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 175,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,607.50. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,174 shares of company stock worth $5,107,677. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. SLB Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

SLB Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

