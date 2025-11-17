Chiron Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,403 Shares of Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,672,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,056,697,000 after buying an additional 77,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,782,000 after buying an additional 59,104 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,870,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Albemarle by 28.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Albemarle from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Albemarle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank increased their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

Shares of ALB opened at $115.11 on Monday. Albemarle Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $119.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -101.89%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

