Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $31.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

