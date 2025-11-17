Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Holdings Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,618 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,806,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,793,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 704.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 952,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,853,000 after purchasing an additional 833,723 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,031,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,151,000 after buying an additional 504,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after buying an additional 488,994 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price target on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.47.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,216.32. This represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $215.20 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.70 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.