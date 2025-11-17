Chemed Corporation $CHE Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 395.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 37.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $4,670,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Chemed from $589.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.25.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.28, for a total transaction of $1,383,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,373,752.16. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total transaction of $69,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,135.83. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $435.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.84. Chemed Corporation has a 1 year low of $408.42 and a 1 year high of $623.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 11.02%.Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.64 earnings per share. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

