Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Position in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,185 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $43,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.9%

VFH stock opened at $127.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.68 and a 200 day moving average of $127.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $100.87 and a twelve month high of $133.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

