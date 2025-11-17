Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF $SILJ

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,861,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,908 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 2.77% of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $42,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILJ. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $22.88 on Monday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $27.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

