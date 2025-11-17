Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $40,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBUS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBUS opened at $121.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.65. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $115.07.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

