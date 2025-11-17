Cetera Investment Advisers Has $38.26 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November $FNOV

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,041 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $38,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNOV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth about $223,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $53.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The company has a market cap of $940.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

