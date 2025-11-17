Cetera Investment Advisers Has $34.52 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Intuit were worth $34,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Intuit by 270.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $662.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $667.47 and its 200-day moving average is $707.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

