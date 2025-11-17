Cetera Investment Advisers Has $33.73 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $33,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $380.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.87.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

