Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,427,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,009 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $41,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,861,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,926,000 after buying an additional 9,437,321 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 5,687,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,618,000 after buying an additional 2,440,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,259,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,738 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,557,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,450,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 778,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $28.87 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.