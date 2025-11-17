Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $37,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,108 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 114.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 2.1%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $102.73 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.98 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

