Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 967,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,445 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $48,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSY. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 88.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

