Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $46,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $1,379,619,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $503,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 59.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $943,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,537 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Starbucks by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,578,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $511,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

