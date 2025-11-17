Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,466 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.44% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $49,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,385,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 384,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,276,000 after purchasing an additional 247,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 223.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 322,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,975,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,995.2% in the 2nd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 113,591 shares during the period. Finally, American Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,370,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NOBL opened at $102.81 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

