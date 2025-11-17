Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 65,817 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 435,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,817 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $45,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWL. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 154.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.3%

RWL opened at $111.97 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $113.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

