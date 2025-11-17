Carrier Global Corporation $CARR is Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s 9th Largest Position

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up about 3.1% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $35,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $81.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

