CarMax, Inc. $KMX Position Lowered by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,807,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,959 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $255,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in CarMax by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Zacks Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on CarMax from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $34.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

