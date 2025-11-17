Capital Square LLC Sells 398 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Capital Square LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Eaton by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 81,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $24,001,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5,589.2% during the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after buying an additional 53,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $352.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $399.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb raised Eaton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $412.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.50.

In other Eaton news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.33 per share, with a total value of $38,433.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $76,866. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

