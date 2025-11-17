Capital Square LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Capital Square LLC lessened its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. W.P. Carey comprises 1.5% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in W.P. Carey by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 56.4% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

WPC stock opened at $67.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.91.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

