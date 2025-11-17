Capital Square LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.