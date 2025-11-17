Capital Square LLC Makes New $605,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $112.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

