Capital Square LLC Increases Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

GE Vernova stock opened at $577.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $600.86 and a 200-day moving average of $558.55.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $710.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

