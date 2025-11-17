Capital Square LLC Buys 905 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $91.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.48 and a beta of 1.06. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 650.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,074,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $736,590.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,026.42. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,681 shares of company stock worth $22,265,632. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.