Capital Square LLC Acquires 5,772 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $96.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average is $92.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

