Capital Square LLC Acquires 508 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.4% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.4% during the second quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,015.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.2%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,024.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $826.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $779.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $968.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,033.62.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.