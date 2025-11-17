Capital Metals (LON:CMET) Trading 7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET – Get Free Report) shares were up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.90 and last traded at GBX 5.63. Approximately 2,383,579 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 618,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.26.

Capital Metals Stock Up 10.4%

The company has a market capitalization of £28.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.50.

Capital Metals Company Profile

Capital Metals is a UK company listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: CMET). We are developing the Taprobane Minerals Project in Sri Lanka, approximately 220km east of Colombo, containing industrial minerals including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and garnet. The Project is one of the highest-grade mineral sands projects globally, with potential for further grade and resource expansion.

