Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

