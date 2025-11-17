Candriam S.C.A. Sells 472 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,897 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,088,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,238,000 after purchasing an additional 630,935 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,675,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,541,000 after purchasing an additional 484,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,599,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,012,000 after buying an additional 52,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,821,000 after buying an additional 30,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $155.41 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $164.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

